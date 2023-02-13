Venom Blockchain Partners with DAO Maker to Incubate Web3 Startups Focused on Real-world Use Cases

Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 13th February, 2023, Chainwire

Venom Foundation, the first Layer-1 blockchain licensed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has announced a partnership with DAO Maker, a leading blockchain growth solutions provider known for their Launchpad, to incubate promising Web3 startups focused on delivering real-world use cases.

DAO Maker will actively assist in the development of the Venom ecosystem and contribute to the success of projects within the Web3 space. With DAO Maker’s support, Venom is confident that it will enable developers to make valuable contributions to the ecosystem and accelerate the growth of its community.

Venom Foundation and DAO Maker will actively incubate new projects through the Venom Launchpad. The Venom Launchpad will give promising Web3 projects and developer teams a unique opportunity to receive resources, guidance, and exposure from some of the most prominent players in the industry. It will leverage the combined expertise of DAO Maker and Venom Foundation to support startups in a wide range of areas including strategic planning, marketing and brand building.

Peter Knez, Chair of the foundation council at Venom Foundation, commented, “At Venom, we are dedicated to pioneering innovation in the blockchain industry. Our partnership with DAO Maker is a testament to this as we incubate promising Web3 startups and bring real-world use cases to life. We are proud to be a part of this exciting collaboration and eagerly anticipate its impact on the industry.”

Christoph Zaknun, CEO of DAO Maker, said, “DAO Maker is excited to partner with Venom Foundation to incubate promising Web3 startups. Our expertise in growth technologies and funding frameworks will support the development of the Venom ecosystem. I am honored to take on an advisory role within the Venom Foundation team and look forward to building the future of blockchain together.”

The partnership extends to the integration of the Venom blockchain and Venom Wallet in DAO Maker’s Launchpad. DAO Maker’s Launchpad with its well-known exposure and access to a wider audience for blockchain projects will assist Venom in continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation within the industry.

Christoph Zaknun, who founded DAO Maker in 2018 and serves as its CEO, is taking on an active role as an Advisor to the Venom Foundation team. With an extensive amount of experience in helping projects raise funds since 2017, Mr. Zaknun will bring valuation insights and expertise to Venom.

DAO Maker provides growth technologies and authentic funding frameworks for startups, with the aim of reducing investors’ risks. It offers various key solutions for community incubation, fundraising, and growth-related tokenized businesses. In doing so, DAO Maker has established itself as a leading provider of growth technologies and investor risk reduction services.

This extensive collaboration highlights both DAO Maker’s and Venom’s commitment to innovation and their continuous dedication to helping promising new projects succeed in the blockchain space.

About DAO Maker

About Venom Foundation

Venom is the world’s first layer-1 blockchain licensed by the Abu Dhabi Global Market. The decentralized network operates under the jurisdiction of the ADGM, with a license to issue utility tokens. The ADGM is an oasis for investors and financial services firms, positioning Venom as the world’s first compliant blockchain, affording authorities and enterprises the freedom to build, innovate, and scale.

A portfolio of in-house dApps and protocols has been developed on the Venom blockchain by various companies. It now harbors the potential to become a bridge for the adoption of CBDCs in the Middle East, North Africa, and worldwide.

