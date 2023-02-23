Wendover Productions Fumbled With a One-Sided Hit Piece Video $TSLA

Wendover Productions wants to have the commenters attack them for making and publishing a one-sided hit-piece video.

Wendover says:
One note: this video is going to get a lot of negative response, and we’ve made it with full knowledge of that. In fact, #TSLA investors pre-planned their brigading strategy for this video on Reddit, having seen it yesterday on Nebula, so take the comments with a grain of salt.  A couple of things I’d like to highlight:
– This video is titled “How Tesla Fumbled.” It’s not “The State of Tesla in 2023.” This video is specifically focused on the ways that Tesla squandered its lead, so it inherently omits the positives—that’s the video we decided to make.
– The thesis of this video is not that Tesla will fail, but rather that Tesla made some missteps that squandered the massive lead it built for itself, and that it’s therefore going to be more difficult for the company to maintain a dominant market position (but not necessarily impossible.)
– This video has no undisclosed funding sources. Wren is the only sponsor on this video. I am not currently a Tesla shareholder, not do I hold any options on the stock.

GM is offering Bolt EV customers $6000 rebates but only if they agree not to sue GM over the battery fire recall. It already cost GM $11000-12000 per Chevy Bolt EV to fix and replace the batteries. Hyundai recalled all Kona’s. LG had to compensate GM about $2 billion.

  1. Tesla no longer has a monopoly on EVs. There are number of companies e.g. BYD, MG, that are offering very nice cars with good range and a much cheaper price.

