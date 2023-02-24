What to Expect for OpenAI GPT-4 and GPT-5

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was interviewed about GPT4 and other AI topics at a conference one year ago.

GPT-4 is coming, but currently the focus is on coding and that’s also where the available compute is going. GPT-4 will be a text model (as opposed to multi-modal). It will not be much bigger than GPT-3, but it will use way more compute. People will be surprised how much better you can make models without making them bigger.

GPT4 should have 20X GPT3 compute. GPT4 should have 10X parameters. GPT 5 should have 10X-20X of GPT4 compute in 2025. GPT5 will have 200-400X compute of GPT3 and 100X parameters of GPT3.

The progress will come from OpenAI working on all aspects of GPT (data, algos, fine-tuning, etc.). GPT-4 will likely be able to work with longer context and be trained with a different loss function – OpenAI has “line of sight” for this.

GPT-5 might be able to pass the Turing test. But this will probably not be worth the effort.

GPT-4 will likely be released in the second half of 2023. GPT-5 should be expected at the end of 2024 or in 2025.

100 trillion parameter model won’t be GPT-4 and is far off. They are getting much more performance out of smaller models. Maybe they will never need such a big model.

Less Wrong reviewed the GPT-4 predictions including information from Matthew Barnett.

See more There's been a lot of low-quality GPT-4 speculation recently. So, here's a relatively informed GPT-4 speculation thread from an outsider who still doesn't know that much. 🧵 — Matthew Barnett (@MatthewJBar) December 20, 2022

According to the paper Scaling Laws for Neural Language Models (2020), model performance as measured by cross-entropy loss can be calculated from three factors: the number of parameters in the model, the amount of compute used during training, and the amount of training data. There is a power-law relationship between these three factors and the loss. Basically, this means you have to increase the amount of compute, data, and parameters by a factor of 10 to decrease the loss by one unit, by 100 to decrease the loss by two units, and so on. The authors of the paper recommended training very large models on relatively small amounts of data and recommended investing compute into more parameters over more training steps or data to minimize loss.

For every 10x increase in compute, the paper approximately recommends increasing the number of parameters by 5x, the number of training tokens by 2x, and the number of serial training steps by 1.2x.

In May 2020 (around the release date of GPT-3), Microsoft announced that it created a new AI training supercomputer exclusively for OpenAI. The supercomputer had about 285,000 CPUs and 10,000 GPUs and it ranked in the top 5 supercomputers in the world. Assuming that it used a similar architecture to Nvidia’s Selene supercomputer (A100s), then it would have 1250 DGX A100 nodes which are equivalent to about 9 DXB SuperPODs.

In March 2022, Nvidia announced a new supercomputer named Eos which uses 4608 H100 GPUs and was expected to begin operating in late 2022 though I’m not sure if it’s actually been built yet. Assuming that each H100 is 4x faster than an A100 GPU, then Eos should have a performance of about 3 EFLOP/s.

If GPT-4’s compute budget is 5.63e24 FLOP, these scaling laws suggest that GPT-4 will be similar in size to GPT-3 to achieve optimal loss. A compute budget of 5.63e24 should have between about 175B and 280B parameters.