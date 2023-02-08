Will AI Powered Microsoft Bing Kill Google in Search?

Microsoft Bing has about 3.2% of the overall global search engine market but has 8-9% of the desktop search market.

It took Google about two years after getting to scale to pass Yahoo in 2002 as the top search engine. Microsoft Bing already has some global scale. It will take about 500% growth on the desktop for Microsoft Bing to get the majority of desktop search and it would take about 1600% growth to pass Google in mobile search.

Microsoft stated that the AI enhancements increased search relevance by the largest improvement in 20 years. Twenty years is when Google won search with improved search relevance. Google will fight back and create its own AI-enhanced search engine. If there is search relevance parity or a period of leap-frogging search relevance then we can still have a condition where search engine market share becomes competitive. Microsoft and Google could battle at 30-50% market share for a few years.

We will see AI chat-powered search engine wars for the next two years.

Multiple potential players have the resources to compete in new AI-powered search, social media and video. All of the old internet business moats are not safe. Facebook is not safe with social media. Twitter will need to make its own AI-powered services.

Meta’s version of the GPT is called the Open Pretrained Transformer, or OPT. Meta has two other Large Language Models (LLM) one called Sphere and the Galactica.

Google has a new chat system called BARD.

Baidu has Erniebot.

There are also many new AI startups.

More people use Google on their mobile devices than on desktop computers (95% versus 85%).

In November, 2022, Microsoft announced plans to double its search engine (and news) advertising from about $10 billion per year to $20 billion.

Microsoft has radically improved Bing by adding an OpenAI AI co-pilot based off of ChatGPT technology. There is still a waitlist to get access to the chat.