AGI-Level GPT5 in Nine Months Versus Current Enhanced GPT-4 #AGI

The CEO of Runway.com, Siqi Chen, has tweeted that OpenAI should release GPT5 and it should be at artificial general intelligence level. Runway.com has Series C funding and has total funding of about $96 million.

Siqi has had an impressive technology executive and machine learning startup career.

Runway is an applied AI research company that builds the next generation of creativity tools. Runway is building the next generation of creative tools and has AI tools for companies to manage and control finances and spending.

Siqi is saying that OpenAI GPT5 will go beyond what he calls primitive AGI. Primitive AGI are beyond what Respell and Yohai have done.

Yohei has a novel task-driven autonomous agent that leverages OpenAI’s GPT-4 language model, Pinecone vector search, and the LangChain framework to perform a wide range of tasks across diverse domains. The system is capable of completing tasks, generating new tasks based on completed results, and prioritizing tasks in real-time. They discuss potential future improvements, including the integration of a security/safety agent, expanding functionality, generating interim milestones, and incorporating real-time priority updates. The significance of this research lies in demonstrating the potential of AI-powered language models to autonomously perform tasks within various constraints and contexts.

GPT-4, Pinecone and Langchain combined for Tasks

Our system comprises the following key components:

GPT-4

OpenAI’s GPT-4 language model is used to perform various tasks based on the given context. GPT-4, a powerful text-based LLM (Language Model), forms the core of our system and is responsible for completing tasks, generating new tasks based on completed results, and prioritizing tasks in real-time.

PINECONE

Pinecone is a vector search platform that provides efficient search and storage capabilities for high-dimensional vector data. In Yohei’s system, they use Pinecone to store and retrieve task-related data, such as task descriptions, constraints, and results.

LANGCHAIN FRAMEWORK

They integrate the LangChain framework to enhance our system’s capabilities, particularly in task completion and agent-based decision-making processes. LangChain allows our AI agent to be data-aware and interact with its environment, resulting in a more powerful and differentiated system.

TASK MANAGEMENT

Yohei’s system maintains a task list, represented by a deque (double-ended queue) data structure, to manage and prioritize tasks. The system autonomously creates new tasks based on completed results and reprioritizes the task list accordingly.

The system processes the task at the front of the task list and uses GPT-4, combined with LangChain’s chain and agent capabilities, to generate a result. This result is then enriched, if necessary, and stored in Pinecone.

GENERATING NEW TASKS

Based on the completed task’s result, the system uses GPT-4 to generate new tasks, ensuring that these new tasks do not overlap with existing ones.

Future work (parallel tasks): Generating a sequence of tasks, defining tasks that must be completed before executing a given task, allows the system to execute parallel tasks that do not depend on each other.

Future work (real-time priorities).

See more i have been told that gpt5 is scheduled to complete training this december and that openai expects it to achieve agi. which means we will all hotly debate as to whether it actually achieves agi. which means it will. — Siqi Chen (@blader) March 27, 2023

See more the most primitive form of "agi" might be a simple self-prompting loop like what Yohei did here, and a "sufficiently intelligent" LLM (gpt5) that can autonomously seek towards a goal. gives me frankenstein / golem vibes, but something this simple might be "sufficiently agi." https://t.co/R3lE2LYl5M — Siqi Chen (@blader) March 27, 2023

See more this is true and worth reading. one implication of this is that through embeddings (memory) and reflexion techniques, LLMs can already improve itself by improving on its own prompts autonomously. https://t.co/6Qj5UD9wTG — Siqi Chen (@blader) March 30, 2023

See more I am very excited about Respell: it is basically VisualLangChain – making linking together AI building blocks accessible to everybody. disclosure: am investor https://t.co/guiTOYGUhJ — Siqi Chen (@blader) March 29, 2023

See more one way to think about LLMs is that they are Lego blocks that can actually think. it is extraordinary that we live in a time where a single person in a few hours can build an autonomously intelligent agent by just stringing together a few of these blocks in a simple loop. https://t.co/RtMEQ8WHlt — Siqi Chen (@blader) March 29, 2023

See more primitive agi https://t.co/UoEne0PBy1 — Siqi Chen (@blader) March 29, 2023

