AI Inception for Lower Costs and Compressed Models

The Stanford Alpaca AI demonstrated the use of a larger and more expensive AI model to train a smaller and cheaper model. The cheaper model was as good and in come cases better than the more expensive model. The more expensive AI model generated vast amounts of better training data to improve the smaller model. This lowered the cost of training by about one thousand times. This could be a form of AI compression. A smaller AI model could, for example, use twenty times less parameters to fit onto cheaper hardware.

This might allow superior Tesla FSD (Full Self Driving) performance on hardware 3 delaying the need for customers to upgrade to more costly hardware 4 or hardware 5 to achieve acceptable robotaxi performance.