I was wrong to believe in 2020 that it would be very hard for a small group to create a system for increasing programmer productivity and iterating on the improvement of productivity-boosting software and hardware. Generative AI and Copilot are boosting programmer productivity. Improving programmers with AI and improving AI with AI is the heart of the accelerating cycle of AI and programming improvement.
We are on an acceleration from pretty good AI and inferior or primitive AGI to some level and mix of human level to superhuman levels of AI capabilities across a range of tasks.
The Stanford Alpaca system has shown that it will be easy and cheap to replicate large language model AI.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “AI is Accelerating from Pretty Impressive AI to Some Mix and Range of Human and Superhuman Capabilities”
When do people expect the GDP doubling to speed up?