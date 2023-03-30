AI is Accelerating from Pretty Impressive AI to Some Mix and Range of Human and Superhuman Capabilities

I was wrong to believe in 2020 that it would be very hard for a small group to create a system for increasing programmer productivity and iterating on the improvement of productivity-boosting software and hardware. Generative AI and Copilot are boosting programmer productivity. Improving programmers with AI and improving AI with AI is the heart of the accelerating cycle of AI and programming improvement.

We are on an acceleration from pretty good AI and inferior or primitive AGI to some level and mix of human level to superhuman levels of AI capabilities across a range of tasks.

The Stanford Alpaca system has shown that it will be easy and cheap to replicate large language model AI.