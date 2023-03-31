Binance Fan Token Platform Launches Alpine Race Collectibles for Unique F1 Experiences

Paris, France, 31st March, 2023, Chainwire

Binance Fan Token Platform has announced the release of Alpine Race Collectibles. Holders of the new Super Super Rare digital collectibles can enjoy unique, once in a life-time Alpine fan experiences.

The launch of Alpine Race Day Collectibles follows the release of the Alpine Fan Token, which went live in February in partnership with the BWT Alpine F1 Team. The renowned F1 constructor, previously known as the Renault F1 Team, debuted as Alpine at the beginning of the 2021 F1 season.

The newest addition to the Alpine Fan Token ecosystem, Alpine Race Day Collectibles will launch in April. 6,000 digital Alpine Race Day Collectibles will be released for each F1 race day throughout the Formula 1 season. Each Alpine Race Collectibles is expertly crafted by the artisans at Alpine before being transformed into unique, limited-edition collectibles by the Alpine Fan Token team. The collection has been launched with the hope of helping F1 fans feel closer to the race action and giving them the chance to win new and exciting prizes.

Six of the collectibles for each race will be Super Super Rare (SSR) NFTs that include the rights to a once-in-a-lifetime experience. SSRs will be distributed at random among the 6,000 collectors. For the Australian Grand Prix on April 2, the reward attached to the Alpine Race Day Collectible is a chance to visit the Alpine factory in the UK.

Image: examples of the NFTs

Alpine Fan Tokens give racing fans the opportunity to savor once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as visiting Alpine’s state-of-the-art factories in the UK and France, participating in unique driving experiences, and even meeting Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

