Chuck Cook Says Next Release of Tesla FSD 11.3.X Wll Be Ready for Wide Release

Chuck Cook is well known as being a very thorough tester of Tesla FSD software. He has had four drives with the new single software stack Tesla FSD 11.3.1. He conclusion is that with minor adjustments that it will be ready for wide release in the next dot release which would be FSD 11.3.2.

The significance of having FSD driving highway means that FSD highway should be safer and superior to Autopilot for highway. This means FSD highway should have over 6-7 million miles between accidents which is the safety level of Tesla Autopilot. It would also mean a rapid increase in the live miles driven by FSD. Tesla Autopilot is used for billions of miles each year. Tesla has FSD operating in shadow mode but going live with FSD would increase the pace of live data gathered and used by FSD.