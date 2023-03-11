Claims of Practical Room Temperature Superconductor

University of Rochester researchers claim they have created a superconducting material at both a temperature and pressure low enough for practical applications.

Ten thousand atmospheres of pressure is still manageable. These pressure are used in chip manufacturing.

NOTE: These researchers had issues proving a prior paper. They withheld data until they could get a patent.

“With this material, the dawn of ambient superconductivity and applied technologies has arrived,” according to a team led by Ranga Dias, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and of physics. In a paper in Nature, the researchers describe a nitrogen-doped lutetium hydride (NDLH) that exhibits superconductivity at 69 degrees Fahrenheit and 10 kilobars (145,000 pounds per square inch, or psi) of pressure.

Although 145,000 psi might still seem extraordinarily high (pressure at sea level is about 15 psi), strain engineering techniques routinely used in chip manufacturing, for example, incorporate materials held together by internal chemical pressures that are even higher.

These materials could enable:

* Power grids that transmit electricity without the loss of up to 200 million megawatt hours (MWh) of the energy that now occurs due to resistance in the wires

* Frictionless, levitating high-speed trains

* More affordable medical imaging and scanning techniques such as MRI and magnetocardiography

* Faster, more efficient electronics for digital logic and memory device technology

* Tokamak machines that use magnetic fields to confine plasmas to achieve fusion as a source of unlimited power

Observation of Conventional Near Room Temperature Superconductivity in Carbonaceous Sulfur Hydride

The phenomenon of high temperature superconductivity, approaching room temperature, has been realized in a number of hydrogen-dominant alloy systems under high pressure conditions1-12. A significant discovery in reaching room temperature superconductivity is the photo-induced reaction of sulfur, hydrogen, and carbon that initially forms of van der Waals solids at sub-megabar pressures. Carbonaceous sulfur hydride has been demonstrated to be tunable with respect to carbon content, leading to different superconducting final states with different structural symmetries. A modulated AC susceptibility technique adapted for a diamond anvil cell confirms a Tc of 260 kelvin at 133 GPa in carbonaceous sulfur hydride. Furthermore, direct synchrotron infrared reflectivity measurements on the same sample under the same conditions reveal a superconducting gap of ~85 meV at 100 K in close agreement to the expected value from Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) theory13-18. Additionally, x-ray diffraction in tandem with AC magnetic susceptibility measurements above and below the superconducting transition temperature, and as a function of pressure at 107-133 GPa, reveal the Pnma structure of the material is responsible for the close to room-temperature superconductivity at these pressures.