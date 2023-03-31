Creator of ChatGPT Makes the Case for 100,000+ Teslabots

Ilya Sutskever makes the case that humanoid robots that embody advanced generative AI need to have hundreds of thousands of units in order to get the AI training data and rapid improvements.

Ilya Sutskever, Chief Scientist at Open AI, home of Chat GPT and Dall-e, in an interview with Dwarkesh Patel, states to get humanoid robots successfully into the market, you need a company [Tesla] that is motivated and willing to build 1000’s, 10’s of 1000’s, even 100,000 bots to train the neural net.

100,000 bots will cost Tesla about $400 million to $1 billion. Tesla has over $20 billion in cash.

Tesla’s test battery line, Kato road, can make up to 10 GWh/year but ends up operating at about 2-4 GWh/year in 4680 batteries.

If Tesla were to use a similar scale test Teslabot line as the Kato road 4680 battery line that would be 1 million bots per year or more. Tesalbots each have about 2.3 kWh of batteries and 1 million would be 2.3 GWh of batteries. The mass of each Teslabot is thirty times less than a Model Y. Tesla considers mass production for a car factory as 250,000 cars per year. Low volume production in cars is about 25,000 to 100,000 cars per year.

Low mass production for the Teslabot would be 300,000 to 1 millon bots per year.