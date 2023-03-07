Elon Musk Talks About Making Twitter the Biggest Financial Institution in the World

Elon Musk is live at the Morgan Stanley conference providing an update on Twitter. He describing how Twitter has been made better for advertisers and its users.

Elon Musk says he will make Twitter into the biggest Financial institution in the world using payments and other financial services by becoming an Everything App.

Twitter is EBITDA profitable today. Twitter should be cashflow positive in Q2 2023.

Twitter is being used at 130 million hours per day. This is being monetized at $0.05 per hour. Twitter is making $6.5 million per day. Twitter has a goal of monetizing at $0.20 per hour. Twitter would then make $26 million per day or more if the usage increases as well.

Twitter has reduced from 3 data centers to 2 data centers. Twitter has more users but has reduced cloud spending by 40%.

Twitter will introduce keyword advertising later this year.

SpaceX Starlink and Tesla New Compact Car

The total addressable market for the Tesla compact car (with robotaxi capability) is eventually every person on the planet.

SpaceX Starlink will be better than fiber for global communication.

SpaceX Starship first orbital flight should be within a month. SpaceX Super Heavy Starship should have rapid reusability within 2 years.