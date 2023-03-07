Elon Musk is live at the Morgan Stanley conference providing an update on Twitter. He describing how Twitter has been made better for advertisers and its users.
Elon Musk says he will make Twitter into the biggest Financial institution in the world using payments and other financial services by becoming an Everything App.
Twitter is EBITDA profitable today. Twitter should be cashflow positive in Q2 2023.
Twitter is being used at 130 million hours per day. This is being monetized at $0.05 per hour. Twitter is making $6.5 million per day. Twitter has a goal of monetizing at $0.20 per hour. Twitter would then make $26 million per day or more if the usage increases as well.
Twitter has reduced from 3 data centers to 2 data centers. Twitter has more users but has reduced cloud spending by 40%.
Twitter will introduce keyword advertising later this year.
SpaceX Starlink and Tesla New Compact Car
The total addressable market for the Tesla compact car (with robotaxi capability) is eventually every person on the planet.
SpaceX Starlink will be better than fiber for global communication.
SpaceX Starship first orbital flight should be within a month. SpaceX Super Heavy Starship should have rapid reusability within 2 years.
3 thoughts on “Elon Musk Talks About Making Twitter the Biggest Financial Institution in the World”
I wouldn’t trust Twitter with a dime for a day. I don’t care how many reforms Musk brought in.
Musk desperately wants Twitter to become the WeChat of the west, but the conditions simply aren’t right for it currently to organically form. If there were some forcing situation, or a collapse of some other major social media platform, he might have a chance, but TikTok being banned in the US isn’t sufficient.
Pffft. Advertising income is 40% down after the blue tick fiasco. If I want a payment app, I’m just gonna use a payment app. I don’t want a payment app which is also a mass communication tool; its not going to be great at either thing.