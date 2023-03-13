First Republic Bank Is Down 64% Today

First Republic and Other Smaller US banks are trading down about 64% today. It is down 90% from its 12 month peak.

Western Alliance Bancorp was down as much as 85% today. PacWest Bancorp was down 60%, hitting a record low. Other regional banks were also down Customers Bancorp Inc., Comerica Inc., Zions Bancorporation, East West Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii.

There is a movement of deposits from smaller banks to the largest banks.