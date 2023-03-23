Ford has reported its financials for its electric car business. Ford sold 96,000 electric cars in 2022 and made $5.3 billion in revenue. They had a net loss of about $2 billion.
Ford wants to catch up to where Tesla is in 2023 in 2027. Ford wants to grow EV sales by 83% each year.
Any legacy auto company that is selling less than 1 million cars per year is likely not profitable.
Ford needs to not only scale to 2 million cars per year but redesign its electric cars and improve its batteries to reach profitability. Having volume production is the most important part to get more profitable but redesign and better batteries are also needed. This also assumes that electric vehicle price competition is not stronger than Ford expects.
4 thoughts on “Ford is Losing $22,000 Per EV Sold”
This isn’t a shocking revelation, it takes time to make a EV profit, converting factories to electric isn’t cheap. Tesla was in a red for many many years, and now they are in great shape. Ford can (& I think will) come out of this in the green, but it takes awhile to recoup the big EV investment.
The Model Y is $8,000 less than the equivalent Mach E: https://www.motortrend.com/features/tesla-model-y-vs-ford-mustang-mach-e-price-value-comparison/
Are they targeting 8% margin on current prices or on competitive prices?
Sure. Losing money on each one. No problem. They’ll “make it up in volume”…….😳😳
Still ,a very profitable company,they just lose money in the E segment,50% growth per year,in no time ,they’ll earn trillions.