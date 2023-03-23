Ford is Losing $22,000 Per EV Sold

Ford has reported its financials for its electric car business. Ford sold 96,000 electric cars in 2022 and made $5.3 billion in revenue. They had a net loss of about $2 billion.

Ford wants to catch up to where Tesla is in 2023 in 2027. Ford wants to grow EV sales by 83% each year.

Any legacy auto company that is selling less than 1 million cars per year is likely not profitable.

Ford needs to not only scale to 2 million cars per year but redesign its electric cars and improve its batteries to reach profitability. Having volume production is the most important part to get more profitable but redesign and better batteries are also needed. This also assumes that electric vehicle price competition is not stronger than Ford expects.