Github Copilot X AI Boosts Programmer Productivity

Github Copilot X is the future of AI-powered software development. It integrates into every part of your workflow.

Context-aware conversations with your coding copilot. If you’re stuck solving a problem, ask GitHub Copilot to explain a piece of code. Bump into an error? Have GitHub Copilot fix it. It’ll even generate unit tests so you can get back to building what’s next.

Get code suggestions in more than a dozen coding languages including Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, and Ruby.

Plugs into IDEs including VS Code, Visual Studio, Neovim, and JetBrains

They offer a 60 day free trial. It is $10 per month or $100 per year.