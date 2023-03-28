Github Copilot X is the future of AI-powered software development. It integrates into every part of your workflow.
Context-aware conversations with your coding copilot. If you’re stuck solving a problem, ask GitHub Copilot to explain a piece of code. Bump into an error? Have GitHub Copilot fix it. It’ll even generate unit tests so you can get back to building what’s next.
Get code suggestions in more than a dozen coding languages including Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, and Ruby.
Plugs into IDEs including VS Code, Visual Studio, Neovim, and JetBrains
They offer a 60 day free trial. It is $10 per month or $100 per year.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
4 thoughts on “Github Copilot X AI Boosts Programmer Productivity”
How does AI write unit tests if doesn’t know what the code is supposed to do? Does it write tests that assume that the current behavior is correct? That defeats the purpose of testing.
Github is owned by Microsoft. It seems they want to integrate Open-AI software into their products.
I think MS acquisition of Github was good move for them, because they got access to large amounts of computer code(100 million developers). They use that database to go through it and find best solutions, which they can use. Of course they have access even to private code from other companies, which use Github. If developers publish code there, MS sees it and can use it.
Basically Microsoft gets code for free, doesn’t even need to pay for it. They could write better Windows though. Linux is way better and faster with less clutter.
Good point!
M$ should apply this to the Windows code.
As long as Windows continues to be buggy and irritating, it serves as proof this AI-coding is not quite what is promised…