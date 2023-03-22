Higher 2021 COVID Vaccination Correlates to Increased Excess Deaths in 2022

A preprint paper shows a correlation between high covid vaccination in 2021 and increased excess deaths in 2022 in Europe.

Analysis of 31 countries, January to September, 2022 in 31 EU member states, plus Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland found that all-cause mortality, increased more the higher the 2021 vaccination uptake. Countries with more covid vaccines in 2021 had higher excess mortality in first 9 months of 2022.

There is a positive correlation between vaccination in 2021 and excess deaths in 2022.

A one percentage point increase in 2021 vaccination uptake, was associated with a monthly mortality increase in 2022 by 0.105%.

When controlling for alternative explanations the association remained robust.

Globally, the Economist estimated that there were between 16.8 and 28.1 million excess deaths from all causes since the onset of the pandemic. The Economist reported in 2023, that mortality in Europe was about 10% higher than expected in a normal year in 2022.

Non-covid excess deaths are about two to three times higher than the official number of COVID deaths.

In hindsight and perhaps at the time, the COVID vaccinations should have been mainly to the most at risk populations. The older and overweight should mostly have been vaccinated. But those who had COVID and died were older and weaker. This should have pulled forward deaths into the pandemic years and we were expecting a drop in deaths in the following year but that did not happen.

Between the spring of 1959 and the end of 1961 some 30 million Chinese starved to death and about the same number of births were lost or postponed. This was the cause of the large spike in global deaths around 1960. The new excess deaths is a spike in global deaths larger than the China starvation deaths around 1960.