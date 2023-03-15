HowToPulse.com Launches NFTonPulse.io, a Brand New NFT Marketplace

Wilmington, Delaware, 15th March, 2023, Chainwire

NFTonPulse.io has announced the launch of its innovative NFT marketplace, designed to be the ultimate destination for NFT enthusiasts, artists, and collectors.

After more than 15 months of development, NFTonPulse is ready to go live. The marketplace, now in beta on the Goerli Ethereum testnet, will soon launch on the PulseChain network, putting creators and collectors at the forefront of the ever-growing NFT ecosystem.

NFTonPulse’s launch on PulseChain will enable lightning-fast transactions, easy NFT creation, and a simplified platform that makes it easy for everyone to participate in the NFT market. By saying goodbye to gas fees and introducing lazy minting, NFTonPulse lets creators create gas-free NFTs and set their own royalty percentages. At the same time, collectors can easily build their NFT collections.

To celebrate the launch of NFTonPulse, HowToPulse is offering an airdrop of their HTP token to early adopters of the platform. The launch of NFTonPulse is a fantastic opportunity for NFT enthusiasts, artists, and collectors to experience the future of NFTs and potentially receive HTP.

NFTonPulse makes it easier than ever to create and list NFTs in seconds. Low minting fees mean creators can generate more income from their NFTs. The marketplace was designed to benefit both creators and collectors, with the fees from NFT creation going into the HTP staking pool.

The fees generated by NFT sales on NFTonPulse go into the HTP Staking Pool, and creators can earn 100% of the marketplace fees by staking their HTP tokens in the staking pool. The HTP token will serve as a utility token on platforms and dapps built on PulseChain, carrying forward their vision of “more accessible decentralized dapps with beliefs of financial freedom and the right to ownership.”

Since launching in 2021, HowToPulse has attracted 250,000 visitors. The core team has been working tirelessly to develop dapps for the future of Web3. As a result, the community has seen tremendous growth, with 15,000 members on social media. This drive and knowledge led to the creation of NFTonPulse.

As NFTonPulse grows, more and more creators will be able to profit from their art. The team is grateful for the support it has received so far and is excited to see what the future holds for the community with the launch of NFTonPulse.

For more information about NFTonPulse, visit: https://nftonpulse.io/

Join NFTonPulse on Twitter , Telegram , and Youtube

About NFTonPulse

The HowToPulse team is dedicated to revolutionizing the NFT industry and providing best-in-class tools and services to help NFT enthusiasts, artists, and collectors succeed in the NFT ecosystem. With NFTonPulse, HowToPulse is leading the charge for NFT innovation and is excited to see what the future holds.

