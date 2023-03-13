Human Level Artificial General Intelligence for All Tasks by 2026

Dr Alan D. Thompson is a world expert in artificial intelligence (AI), specializing in the augmentation of human intelligence, and advancing the evolution of ‘integrated AI’. He defines AGI as being able to have artificial intelligence at human level or above for all tasks.

AI is already helping to create the chips used for AI.

Microsoft already put ChatGPT into drones and robots.

Next milestones

– Around 50%: HHH: Helpful, honest, harmless as articulated by Anthropic, with a focus on groundedness and truthfulness.

– Around 60%: Physical embodiment. The AI is autonomous, and can move and manipulate (as shown by Google Robots in Apr/2022, or more thoroughly in Tesla Optimus designs or similar).

– Around 80%: Passes Steve Wozniak’s test of AGI: can walk into a strange house, navigate available tools, and make a cup of coffee from scratch (video with timecode).

Anthropic was just funded with $1 billion and a $4.2 billion valuation.

GPT4 will be released this week and it should enable short novels, pictures and videos to be generated.

GPT5 could be released at the end of this year or in the first half of 2024.