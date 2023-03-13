IBM Working to Improve Chips Using Advanced Quantum Computers

Gavin Jones is a leading quantum chemist and manager in the IBM Quantum Computational Science group, as well as an IBM Quantum Technical Ambassador. In his research, Jones explores chemistry with quantum computers, such as the formation of functional advanced materials, catalysis, molecular properties, and polymer degradation.

Gavin led a recent case study with JSR, one of the leading global manufacturers of photoresists — crucial chemical solutions for microchip production worldwide. These solutions are expensive and time-consuming to develop, and the chemistry involved is too complex for even the most powerful classical supercomputers to accurately simulate. Research suggests that quantum computers could help remove barriers of complexity and streamline this process.

Together with JSR, Jones and his team have already shown that quantum computers can simulate small molecules that mimic parts of a photoresist.

With the aid of computer chemistry simulations, JSR aims to develop new photoresists more quickly and at lower cost – a potential advantage in extending Moore’s Law into the future.

In 2022, IBM unveiled the 433-qubit Osprey processor, just one year after breaking the 100-qubit barrier with our 127-qubit Eagle chip.

In 2023, IBM is on track deliver the 1,121-qubit Condor processor. These processors push the limits of what can be done with single chip processors and controlling large systems.

Going beyond single chip processors is the key to solving scale. IBM plans to introduce classical parallelized quantum computing with multiple Heron processors connected by a single control system.

In 2024, IBM will debut Crossbill, the first single processor made from multiple chips. The same year they will also unveil our Flamingo processor. This remarkable processor will be able to incorporate quantum communication links, allowing us to demonstrate a quantum system comprising three Flamingo processors totaling 1,386 qubits.

Then in 2025 IBM will combine multi-chip processors and quantum communication technologies to create our Kookaburra processor. This will demonstrate a quantum system of 3 Kookaburra processors totaling 4,158 qubits. This leap forward will usher in a new era of scaling providing a clear path to 100,000 qubits and beyond.