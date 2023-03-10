Low Cost Lithium Sulfur Battery From Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy makes lithium sulfur batteries. Zeta Energy was interviewed by car teardown analysis expert, Sandy Munro. Zeta Energy is based in Houston, Texas. Zeta Energy was founded in 2014 to develop and commercialize safe rechargeable batteries that are higher performing, lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has filed more than thirty patents on its proprietary anode and cathode technology. Zeta’s management team collectively has more than 100 years of experience in developing and commercializing new technology.

Zeta’s cathode is based on a sulfurized carbon material that offers high stability and superior sulfur content, outperforming current metal-based cathode materials. Their sulfur-based cathodes are inherently inexpensive, have effective cost-per-energy use no cobalt and have zero dependency on precious metal cost volatility or foreign nations.

Zeta Energy Anodes

Zeta Energy lithium metal anodes have higher capacity than any current or advanced anode technology…and they are dendrite free.

Higher Gravimetric Density

Zeta Energy anodes outperform other current and advanced anode technologies, with significantly higher gravimetric density than other major anode chemistries and none of the dendrites that typically form on pure lithium metal anodes.