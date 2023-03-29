Metacade raises over $14.7M as presale set to close in 72 hours

London, UK, 29th March, 2023, Chainwire

Metacade, one of the most exciting GameFi ventures of 2023, has now raised over $14.7m as the presale goes into its final hours. With over 90% sold, the project expects to sell out ahead of their scheduled closing time, set for Friday 31st March at 23:59 Pacific Time.

Metacade’s CEO, Russell Bennett, commented: “We are rocketing towards the finish line and think we may even get there ahead of time, the support from the community has been fantastic and we’re delighted with our success so far. Although the work has only just begun for us, and now is time to prove what we can really do by overdelivering on our roadmap and other fronts!”

Metacade tokens can be purchased until they sell out or until March 31st, whichever is sooner. Users can participate in the final stage presale here.

The announcement of their impressive fundraising milestone follows a string of positive developments presented in a live 3 part ‘Metaseries’ by Metacade CEO Russell Bennet. This included a product walkthrough, highlighting the progress they have made so far, as well as a detailed overview of their staking plan and listing plans. The Metaseries can be viewed on their YouTube Streams channel here.

Following on from the presale closing, Metacade will list their MCADE token on Uniwsap on the 6th April, and then BitMart on the week ending 16th April, with several more exchange partnerships following shortly after.

As one of the first community-driven arcades in the blockchain arena, Metacade will offer a plethora of play-to-earn (P2E) games that will incentivize players with the native MCADE token based on their achievements. This a highly appealing option for those looking to explore the exciting world of community-driven arcades.

Metacade’s earning mechanism has been tailor-made to appeal to a wide range of blockchain enthusiasts, with the platform striving to become the go-to hub for Web3 users.

The Metacade whitepaper highlights a number of noteworthy features, but one that particularly stands out is its innovative Metagrants program. Operating via a voting system, the program allows members of the Metacade community to propose and vote on projects that they deem worthy of funding. Once a project has been approved for funding, the developer receives a grant from the Metacade treasury, which they can use to develop their game.

One of the key advantages of the Metagrants program is that it fosters the growth of the blockchain gaming industry by providing financial support to promising new projects for up-and-coming blockchain game developers.

The Metagrants program operates in an innovative way that allows developers to submit funding applications to support the design and creation of the next generation of GameFi titles. Once submitted, these are then assessed by the Metacade community, where MCADE holders can cast their votes in support of their favorite proposals. The most popular ideas are awarded with crypto investments to support the game production process, with the first Metagrant game set to debut on the platform in Q1 of 2024.

Metacade tokens can be purchased until they sell out or until March 31st, whichever is sooner. Users can participate in the final stage presale here.

About Metacade

Metacade aims to become the go-to hub for gaming within the metaverse. As the first community arcade in the Web3 space, it provides a platform for gamers to socialize, share their gaming expertise, and play exclusive P2E games. By offering various income-generating opportunities and career-building pathways within the Web3 ecosystem, Metacade looks set to become an important hub for the gaming community to connect and engage with like-minded enthusiasts.

Putting Metacade on par with other projects like The Sandbox, Polygon, and Axie Infinity, the highly anticipated P2E platform has earned approval from CertiK, a top-tier blockchain auditor, which gives investors peace of mind that the project’s code and specifications have been reviewed and that the Metacade team has passed the KYC process, instilling confidence in the project’s legitimacy.

The overwhelming enthusiasm surrounding Metacade’s presale is indicative of its potential to become the go-to GameFi hub for P2E gamers alongside a wide range of other use cases.

Website | Whitepaper | Metacade Socials

Contact

CEO

Russell Bennett

Metacade

pr@metacade.co

