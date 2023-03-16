Microsoft 365 CoPilot AI to Increase Work Productivity

Microsoft Satya Nadella and Jared Spataro focused on how AI will power a whole new way of working for everyone.

Word, Excel, Powerpoint and other microsoft software will create first drafts of documents which can be based upon the users previous style.

CoPilot can convert Word documents into Powerpoint and Powerpoint into Word.

CoPilot can create Excel models based verbal prompts. It can convert Excel charts into graphs.

Micosoft Teams will have new AI business chat.

Google Has Also Integrated AI into Google Tools

Google Workspace harnesses the power of generative AI to create, connect, and collaborate like never before.