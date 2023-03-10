Microsoft Bing With AI Doubles Bing Users

ChatGPT technology has helped Microsoft Bing to cross 100 million Daily Active Users. They remain a small, low, single digit share player versus Google. However, this about double where Bing was at before using OpenAI chat technology.

After 30 days, a few stats on new Bing engagement:

– 45M total chats

– 1/3 of daily preview users Chat daily

– 1/3 of preview users are brand new to Bing

Google has about one billion daily active users.

Roughly one third of daily preview users are using Chat daily. They are seeing on average, roughly three chats per session with more than 45 million total chats since the preview began. And 15 percent of Chat sessions are people using Bing to generate new content demonstrating we are extending search to creativity.

Bing is making progress with mobile phone usage given the release of our new Bing Mobile app. On the small screen, Answers and Chat, now with voice input, are much more helpful, and have led to a 6X increase in the daily active users from pre-launch levels.

