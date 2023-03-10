ChatGPT technology has helped Microsoft Bing to cross 100 million Daily Active Users. They remain a small, low, single digit share player versus Google. However, this about double where Bing was at before using OpenAI chat technology.
After 30 days, a few stats on new Bing engagement:
– 45M total chats
– 1/3 of daily preview users Chat daily
– 1/3 of preview users are brand new to Bing
Google has about one billion daily active users.
Roughly one third of daily preview users are using Chat daily. They are seeing on average, roughly three chats per session with more than 45 million total chats since the preview began. And 15 percent of Chat sessions are people using Bing to generate new content demonstrating we are extending search to creativity.
Bing is making progress with mobile phone usage given the release of our new Bing Mobile app. On the small screen, Answers and Chat, now with voice input, are much more helpful, and have led to a 6X increase in the daily active users from pre-launch levels.
– Bing (new and old) passes 100M DAU
— Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) March 9, 2023
2 thoughts on “Microsoft Bing With AI Doubles Bing Users”
The problem is that the waiting line for Bing AI never moves. I am waiting for two weeks already to try it.
Bing Chat is really fun to use, preferably in creative mode.
Good for coming up with all kinds of ideas, with cross references, styles and filters. Not just your regular search engine anymore.
And it’s certainly better than ChatGPT, which is static and with data from 2021. And it shows: the code for Pytho it produces uses older APIs and libraries, and it starts to no longer work in some cases.
I hope they move ChatGPT to GPT4 soon, but I assume it will take a time to tame Shoggoth into a nice user friendly mask…