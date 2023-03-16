Midjourney Image Generating AI Improves

by

MidJourney Version 5 launched yesterday and they did a 3 1/2 hour livestream for the launch.

The improvements for generating images from prompts are:
* doubled the resolution
* more realistic skin textures. Blemishes, freckles and moles.
* teeth and hands are more realistic
* it takes grammatically correct sentences for prompts

Leave a Comment