OpenAI Releases GPT-4

by

OpenAI released GPT-4. It is a multimodel that handles video, images and sound along with text.

1 thought on “OpenAI Releases GPT-4”

  1. Seems Microsoft is again doing strides in Google’s turf, and steamrolling them with third party applications and partnerships.

    Seems Google’s fretful attitude towards AI will cost them dearly, unless their product is way above GPT-4 in terms of sapience and abilities.

    But even a worse competitor can win the market, if they have products people can actually use in mass before the leader completes its own.

    Reply

Leave a Comment