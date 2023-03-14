OpenAI released GPT-4. It is a multimodel that handles video, images and sound along with text.
Announcing GPT-4, a large multimodal model, with our best-ever results on capabilities and alignment: https://t.co/TwLFssyALF pic.twitter.com/lYWwPjZbSg
— OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 14, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “OpenAI Releases GPT-4”
Seems Microsoft is again doing strides in Google’s turf, and steamrolling them with third party applications and partnerships.
Seems Google’s fretful attitude towards AI will cost them dearly, unless their product is way above GPT-4 in terms of sapience and abilities.
But even a worse competitor can win the market, if they have products people can actually use in mass before the leader completes its own.