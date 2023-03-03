Prepare for More Future Hatred of Elon Musk News

Many commenters hate Elon Musk and Elon Musk news and coverage.
If the technology and change is happening mostly in one area, then that is where the coverage has to happen. I also had quite a few generative AI articles. Generative AI seems to be heading to weak AGI. Weak AGI would mean matching or near human level capabilities. Strong AGI would be broad superhuman intelligence. The term weak is used in future scenario discussion. Describe a future technology or scenario and something happens but is not as dominating as an alternative strong scenario.
It is very conceivable that 10,000 to 20,000 Teslabots working with humans in GigaMexico making cars around April 2024. Maybe it takes a year or two longer. The disruption when it happens will be extreme. The factory could have 2 to 4X the productivity and car production. Tesla could make 10+M cars in 2025 instead of 5-7 million.
All of the business media used to write about all the things that Jack Welch did and then Bill Gates and then Steve Jobs. This year about 90% of the mass put into space is from SpaceX..before Super Heavy Starship is working. He has crushed the Toyota car manufacturing process. The Tesla real-time company operations and management is vastly superior to the SAP company management system. If there are over 100+ million Teslabots by 2030 and Tesla and SpaceX are 10-100X bigger, then the “fanboying” that people are complaining about will also go next level. If over a billion people are using Starlink low bandwidth voice, text and data this would also be huge. This could happen by next year.
SpaceX just had another Starlink launch. Today 51 Gen 1.5 satellites.
In terms of impacting our lives, the next few years should see a movement to overall AGI and merging it with the robotaxi, robotrucks and teslabots.
The non-Elon ultra-high impact technology developments are medicine, antiaging, nanotechnology, advanced nuclear fission, nuclear fusion, quantum computers and some areas of AI.
12 thoughts on “Prepare for More Future Hatred of Elon Musk News”
Come on, bots are everywhere in car manufacturing, and Tesla bots have no advantage. Tesla perhaps has managed to find a way to integrate them better and use more of them, but just like before that will be quickly adopted if it has anything to it.
Are there any darkhorse technologies below the radar? Does anyone see something coming that no one else does?
I am curious about 6G plus augmented reality plus autonomous manufacturing. I think the merging of those three technologies will flip the world. Design something in your computer, hit a button, and a machine somewhere makes it happen.
I have been watching 3D printing advances using metals and wood as the feeder materials. It is astounding what the state of the art is.
This is not the `Dems` attacking Elon … Musk is taking on three vast industries
1. Oil
2.Automotive
3. Advertising (Tesla refuse to advertise)
These three will use power to attack him, using the same playbook oil used on Climate Change.
On top of those, I’m pretty sure that Putin & Xi are unhappy with SpaceX’s capabilities…
It is nothing short of epic what Elon has achieved to be sure. All tech nerds would hail him for that. Unfortunately he has shown his weakness as a human in the cave boy saga and I can’t forget that.
“Unfortunately he has shown his weakness as a human in the cave boy saga and I can’t forget that.”
Can’t say I give a rat’s hindquarters about the “cave boy saga”; to the degree I even remember it.
Lot’s of really insightful comments about this subject, on this board. Also, agree with most of what Mike is saying. It is interesting/ironic/funny to me that you are apparently making him being “human” and having a personality out to be a bad thing that overrides all else.
I personally think it is great that he can be all about science and tech, but yet be able to “break the mold” and agree with folks who question the validity/purity of science in some fields. Science is great, but where people are involved, politics and “bad” science will occasionally muddle the system.
I applaud Musk for being willing to call a spade a spade. I am not saying he always gets it right, but that’s OK. None of us do. Life is complicated.
The weak AGI concept is a bit fuzzy.
I mean, current AI seems super-human in many regards already, and dumb in many others.
AIs are now training others, by digesting and sorting the input data, and AIs are starting to self teach APIs and tools, soon turning themselves superhumanly. proficient in using other systems. But they are weak by sometimes hallucinating, lacking motivation and proactiveness; something someone will surely start working on soon, by giving them better perception and some meta-prompts plus high level agendas.
I presume it will not be weak, when it’s comparable to humans in all regards?
But I agree we will be seeing an impressive multiplication of intelligence and GDP very soon.
1 thing is for sure, there will be 0.0 cars coming out of the Mexico plant in April of 2024.
I peg the over/under at 6-25
If you put the Dems down or try and badmouth them, then expect this sort of thuggish behavior.
Or the governor of Florida if the new laws pass. Oh wait, he’s not a dem….
The only issue where I could remotely see that statement applying is his tussle with Disney. Disney caved to idiots and sided with advocates of screwing over parents and children, while mizsrepresenting the legislation they opposed; Desantis responded by removing special economic and regulatory privelages Disney should arguably never have had in the first place. Potentially concerning? Possibly. But an absolute universe away from what has been thrown after Musk, and comparing the two simply isn’t reasonable.