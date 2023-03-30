Ray Kurzweil Predicted Simulated Biology is a Path to Longevity Escape Velocity

There is a lot of reports that Ray Kurzweil predicted immortality will be achieved by 2030. Here is the section of the September, 2022 interview with Lex Fridman where Ray talked about Longevity Escape velocity starting around 2030.

His belief is based upon going all in with rapidly improving AI to speed the advance of antiaging medicine. I get to the specifics of Ray’s beliefs and statements and the actual work of applying AI to accelerate drug discovery and progress with antiaging work.

Demis Hassabis and Deep Mind developed Alphafold to solve protein folding. This is the leading edge of AI for accelerate drug discovery.

The significance of AlphaFold

AlphaFold has demonstrated significant progress in tackling the protein-folding problem. Hassabis shared, “Prior to us entering the field with AlphaFold 1 in 2018, and then AlphaFold 2 in 2020, if we look at the decade of progress before that, from 2006 to 2016, on the previous CASP editions, you can see that essentially there’d been no progress for pretty much a decade.”

AlphaFold, a system capable of predicting protein structures with remarkable accuracy, could have far-reaching implications for the future of drug discovery and development. Hassabis believes that this groundbreaking technology will usher in a new era of digital biology, saying, “AlphaFold, I think, is that proof of concept.” He added that the system promises to herald “the dawn of a new era of what we like to refer to as ‘digital biology.’”

AlphaFold is not the only system from a tech company focused on proteins. Scientists at Facebook’s parent Meta have also developed an AI language model known as ESMFold to predict the unknown structures of more than 600 million proteins pertaining to viruses, bacteria and other microbes. The researchers repurposed the model, first designed for decoding human languages, to make accurate predictions regarding proteins’ 3D structure.

Virtual Cell

Deepmind is also working on a number of other projects in chemistry and biology to expedite the drug discovery process. Hassabis envisions the development of a “virtual cell” that models all cellular dynamics and can be used to perform in silico experiments. This would streamline the research process, requiring wet lab validation only at the final stage.

Meta and Deepmind could both offer useful approaches. That is, ESMFold’s speed advantage could complement AlphaFold’s higher accuracy. Researchers could potentially use ESMFold for initial predictions or for large-scale projects, and then refine the results using AlphaFold for specific proteins of interest. This combination could optimize the research process and maximize the benefits of both models.

Breakthroughs like AlphaFold and ESMFold have the potential to catalyze progress drug discovery and other scientific fields, potentially helping usher in a new era in digital biology. Hassabis’ presentation showcased DeepMind’s ambitious vision, while stressing the need for safety, responsibility and ethics in AI development.

A Virtual Cell could be achieved by 2030 and it could speed up some work. It could then be expanded to virtual organs and then virtual bodies for fast virtual clinical trials.

Ray believes there is an accelerating pace of technology and the growing power of AI is now widely accepted. The biotechnology revolution has arrived and has begun to radically change the way medical problems are solved. As these concepts become reality, the question of whether we want to live forever is becoming less theoretical and more real. Here is an excerpt from that Singularity University Alumni conversation.

Ray on Simulating Biology – Applying AI to Biology

Ray said — We are now applying AI to life extension. We’re actually simulating biology, so we can now do tests with simulated biology. Take the Moderna vaccine for example. They actually tested several billion different mRNA sequences and found ones that could create a vaccine. They did this in three days and that was the vaccine. They then spent ten months testing it on humans, but it never changed. It remained the same and it’s the same today. Ultimately, we won’t need to test on humans. We will be able to test on a million simulated humans which will be much better than testing on a few hundred real humans.

It is good that we had the vaccine otherwise many more people would have died. I’m not saying we’re there yet but we are beginning to simulate biology and ultimately we’ll find solutions to all the problems we have in medicine using simulated biology. So, we’ve just begun. I think we’ll see that being very prominent by the end of this decade. But people have to want to live forever. If they avoid solutions to problems then they won’t take advantage of these advances. So we’ll have the opportunity, but that doesn’t mean everybody will do it.