Russian and Ukrainian Military Mixing in WW1 and WW2 Gear

It is not common but there are pictures and video of Russian and Ukrainian military mixing in WW1 and WW2 era guns and helmets.

Some of the Russian (or Russian allied) soldiers are being issued WW2 era helmets and AK-74 assault rifles and even some bolt action guns like the M1891.

The Mosin–Nagant is a five-shot, bolt-action, internal magazine–fed military rifle. Known officially as the 3-line rifle M1891 and informally in Russia and the former Soviet Union as Mosin’s rifle. The 3-line rifle, Model 1891, its original official designation, was adopted by the Russian military in 1891. Production began in 1892 at the ordnance factories of Tula Arsenal, Izhevsk Arsenal and at Sestroryetsk Arsenal.



This is the M1891 and the name, 1891, is the actual year this bolt action gun design was created. A gun design that pre-dates WW1 with copies in various military museums is being used in the current war in Ukraine.

With the start of World War I, production was restricted to the M1891 dragoon and infantry models for the sake of simplicity. Due to the desperate shortage of arms and the shortcomings of a still-developing domestic industry, the Russian government ordered 1.5 million M1891 infantry rifles from Remington Arms and another 1.8 million from New England Westinghouse Company in the United States in 1915. Remington produced 750,000 rifles before production was halted by the 1917 October Revolution.

At the beginning of the war, the Mosin–Nagant 91/30 was the standard issue weapon of Soviet troops. Millions were produced in World War II for use by the largest mobilized army in history.

See more ILL EQUIPPED: Video footage shows Russian (likely Chechen) troops deployed to the front with bolt action M1891 Mosin–Nagant rifles. These weapons were already obsolete when used by Soviet troops in WW II. Without optics, they are almost useless on a modern battlefield. https://t.co/IVy7spYHtS — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) May 13, 2022

The Ukrainians are using some WW1-era guns. The Pulemyot Maxima PM1910 is a heavy machine gun that was used by the Imperial Russian Army during World War I and the Red Army during the Russian Civil War and World War II.

See more Northern Ukraine, twin PM1910 Maxim guns in an antiaircraft mounting, reportedly for use against Russian loitering munitions like the Shahed-136. The effectiveness of this system is definitely questionable, though it appears that it has been pulled into service by a TDF unit. pic.twitter.com/sFOnP42AEK — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) December 18, 2022