Russian Tanks Use Modified WW2 Era Engine Designs and Were Crippled by Corruption

All Russian tank engines are based on highly successful V-2 diesel engine designed in 1931 at the Kharkov Locomotive Plant. The Kharkov plants was destroyed by Russian forces in Ukraine. The V-84 (T-72s), V-92S2F (T-72B3s, T-90s), the UTD-20 (BMP-1s and BMP-2s), and UTD-29 (BMP-3s) are further upgrades of the engine. The V-2 is the Kalashnikov of tank engines. The exception to this practical Soviet approach is the T-64. This tank was fitted with the 5TDF engine which tried to copy a German wartime bomber engine. 2-3,000 T-64s in storage will never return to service.

The T-14 Armata used a Russian copy of the German X-shaped Simmering SLA 16 engine. The Germans in WW2 used the engine in the hunting Tiger tank. It was an unreliable engine for the Germans. The Russians had originally used the engine for compressor oil and gas pumping stations.

There is no assembly line for the T-14.

Russia has had a massive brain drain to the west and has crippling corruption. This is the reason their motor engines have fallen so far behind the west.

The following video describes why Russia’s tanks and military are a joke. These failures explain why Russia’s military and military gear have been exposed as failures in the Ukraine war.