SpaceX 20th Launch in 2023 and Over 70 More Launches in 2023

In the first three months of the year, SpaceX has 20 successful orbital launches. This would be more than all countries other than China or Russia have done in the past 25 years. Russia only rarely has more than 20 launches per year.
20 launches done, 70+ for rest of year https://t.co/71du2oOIAE
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2023
