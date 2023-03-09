State of NASA in 2023 is Mainly Moon Plans and Better Aviation

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson delivers the State of NASA address for 2023. Learn about NASA plans to explore the Moon and Mars, monitor and protect the planet, sustain U.S. leadership in aviation and aerospace innovation, drive economic growth and promote equity and diversity within the agency and across the nation, while inspiring the next generation of explorers for the benefit of humanity.
