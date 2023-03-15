Switzerland Backing Credit Suisse Liquidity

Credit Suisse is about four times bigger than Silicon Valley Bank by some financial measures. It is one of the 33 largest banks in the world.
It is at risk and the Saudi National Bank is limiting its ownership to just under 10%.
The Swiss National Bank and the country’s regulator FINMA said Credit Suisse meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks and that the SNB will provide the bank with liquidity if necessary, in a statement. (BBG) pic.twitter.com/wWJaHT8CU7
— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) March 15, 2023
WTF? The markets are now pricing in a probability of default of 47% for Credit Suisse. What have I missed? pic.twitter.com/Q2MMo0T3LV
— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) March 15, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.