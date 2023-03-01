Elon Musk and Drew Baglino is saying that energy storage is the key to Master Plan 3. Nextbigfuture analysis had indicated that Megapack, Semi and Cybertruck were critical and the heart of Master Plan 3.
The Electrified economy will use half of the overall power and less mining than the current economy.
Elon talks about heat pumps but they are still not committing to make them.
Nickel is the trickiest needed element but only 30% of known reserves are needed. The nickel is only needed for some high performance vehicles like planes.
The next power train will cost $1000. If batteries are at $45/kwh @ 40-50kwh that is only $3000 for the complete power system and batteries.
1 thought on “Tesla Investor Day is Live $TSLA”
I missed the first part of Investor Day due to work. Did anyone give estimations on the new Gen 3 platform models? Where things are and when the first vehicles will be arriving, at least as a goal? Has the Mexico Tesla Megafactory been finalized?