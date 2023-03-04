The 169 slides from Tesla Investor Day are online.
Brad Templeton is an expert on robotaxis and has been advising other companies like Waymo provides a quite positive review of the Investor Day. He has criticism of the Tesla FSD safety numbers as being 3.6 million miles per airbag deployment. The 500,000 miles per ordinary car accident is per NHTSA data on accidents per police report. The Autopilot number is 6 million miles per airbag deployment. Brad believes that Autopilot is better than FSD. However, FSD is replacing Autopilot on highways with the latest version in Beta. Nextbigfuture believes that FSD would have to be passing the 6 million miles per airbag accident on highways.
Brad does not accept Tesla model 2 pricing as he writes at Forbes. However, Brad thinks getting close on that price with subsidies will give an electric car at under $20,000. This will be very disruptive.
4 thoughts on “Tesla Investor Day Presentation Deck and Discussion”
You know that a consumer or biz-to-biz company or industry has ‘jumped the shark’ when they trot out sustainability or ‘save the planet’ or carbon reduction/neutrality as their main selling points. Yes, not destroying stuff would be nice.
But: People with money, ambition, and goals/dreams do not prioritize these things. Less is never More. They’re looking for advantage, lifestyle, improvement, a better future, something positive for their legacy, etc. These people and these purchases promote a cycle of growth and prosperity for everyone else, disproportionately.
There is pricing/ selling for the economy demographic and widespread adoption, then there is fire-sale desperation, ‘reduced earth impact’ headlines, and failure of the imagination in their technical department. We’re not there – but the cracks are apparent.
Apple nailed it around the turn of the century with: “..[computing] for the rest of us…” Appeals to more but still got away with charging PC premium for the interface.
Tesla needs to offer product and engineering support to integrate their systems into their’s or another company’s PHEVs (ideally a FCEV, but likely an ICE PEV) – a partial pivot, but a more realistic ‘majority’ market move for the late 2020s and on…
$10 Trillion? Smells like another Energiewende, probably with the same failed outcome.
Seriously just build some nuclear power plants for electricity, then build some HTRs for process heat. You could probably decarbonize for half the cost. Put the batteries in the cars and charge the cars with atoms.