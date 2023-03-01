Teslabot Walking and Assembling Other Teslabots

About 100 minutes into Tesla Investor Day, Tesla showed off a Teslabot walking without cables. They have multiple copies and it was shown assembling part of another Teslabot.
Tesla is making all of its actuators and soon all its controllers.
