Tesla’s Improved New Hairpin Motors and CATL M3P Batteries

Ingineerix tears down Tesla’s newest Hairpin Motor and Inverter technology. It is the fourth generation engine. It has more power than the old winding motors and is easier to build with automation. It is the rear drive unit for the Model Y and Model 3.

They have a new hairpin design stator.

Everything about the new Tesla engine is more compact, lighter and more evolved.

The hairpin motor fill factor can be up to ~0.7 compared with 0.4-0.6 for conventional round wires. It will have better thermal performance and enable a highly automated manufacturing process

There is a 7 page paper on hairpin motor efficiency.

The new inverter is smaller and is seen when the casted cover is removed. They have a new inverter design. It’s much more compact and it’s more rectangular and less irregularly shaped. It’s got a cast-in-place high-voltage connector and data connector. A new Chiller assembly that’s got friction stir welded piece it’s pieced together. and friction still welded in. The layout is the same but it’s just been optimized.

The big long tube is where the cartridge oil filter is.



It’s no longer a spin-on or user replaceable but it doesn’t really need to be replaced for the life of the car anyway. This isn’t like an internal combustion engine so that filter is just there to stop you know small wear debris and maybe manufacturing debris never needs to be changed

15% Better CATL M3P Batteries

CATL has started production of a new M3P battery with 15% more energy density than the iron LFP batteries. It has 210 kWh/kg energy density. The Tesla Model 3’s driving range could increase to 700 km (435 miles) with the same weight for its current battery pack. This increase comes in a battery pack similar in size to those CATL supplies to Tesla.

CATL make over one-third of worldwide battery supply and they are building a 70 GWh battery plant near Tesla’s Giga Shanghai in China.

The M3P battery improves LFP chemistry and replaces the iron with a proprietary mixture of magnesium, zinc, and aluminum.

The energy dense Qilin M3P batteries will initially debut on the recently announced ZEEKR 009 MPV, quickly followed by the ZEEKR 001 which promises over 620 miles (1,000 km) of all-electric range.

Tesla and Zeekr can also reduce the weight of batteries and offer similar range to old batteries but with less cost.