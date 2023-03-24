US Space Development Agency Wants to Almost Double Budget to $4.7 Billion in 2024

The US Space Development Agency (SDA) is requesting a $4.7 billion budget for fiscal 2024 which is up from $2.6 billion this year.

They want to launch satellites for a data relay, called the Transport Layer, and a missile warning and tracking, called the Tracking Layer.

SDA is responsible for rapidly developing and fielding large constellations of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) for multiple military missions, via an incremental approach that will see improved capabilities on orbit every couple of years. This network structure, newly re-dubbed the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, includes satellites, battle management software, new type of technologies and payloads (for missions such as augmenting GPS) and ground support.

The data relay, Transport layer, will be 300 to 500+ satellites in LEO ranging from 750 [kilometers] to 1200 [kilometers] in altitude.

The agency is looking for $9.7 billion for the Tracking Layer through FY28, which will cover later follow-on iterations of the missile warning/tracking satellites. The Tranche 1 Tracking Layer will comprise 35 satellites in three orbital regions.

A lot of the satellites will be built by Northrop Grumman, L3Harris and Raytheon.