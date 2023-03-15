Using GPT4 to Generate Computer Code and Fix Coding Errors

James Bridges uses gpt-4 via the OpenAI Python API. He generates working code produced by GPT4 and feeds it error messages to get corrected code.
This is a first look at GPT 4, how it compares with the original ChatGPT model gpt-3.5-turbo.
Getting the best early access to GPT4 involves getting access to the API and paying the $20 per month subscription to GPT plus.
