There is video evidence that Teslabots are in a Tesla factory working on production equipment on a production process to make production parts for production cars.
The robots aren't coming. They are already here.
This is not a lab. This is on the production floor. That is production equipment. That is a production process. That is a production part. Those parts are in some ones Tesla right now.
Prove me wrong @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/6tAN0LytAz
— Scott Walter, PhD (@GoingBallistic5) March 15, 2023
3 thoughts on “Video Evidence that Teslabot is Already in the Factory Helping With Car Production”
This is from 2022 AI day presentation video
That bot seems to have its innards and cabling showing, looks like an engineering test to me.
Still, all general reasoning and spatial tasks have been getting a boost from multimodal NNs. So it won’t surprise me to see things getting real in robotics soon as well.
That is the previous version of v the v Tesla bot and it v looks like images from AI day last year.