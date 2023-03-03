Warren Buffet Buys Pilot Truck Stops and Will Electrify Them

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway paid $8.2 billion to acquire Pilot Travel Centers in January. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway quietly acquired $1 billion in January and promises to boost its exposure to the fast-growing electric vehicle industry.
Renowned Investor’s Group bought 41.4% of Pilot Travel Centers on January 31 for approximately $8.2 billion. The transaction boosts Berkshire’s ownership of the business to 80% since it originally bought a 38.6% stake in 2017.
Pilot is the largest operator of travel centers in North America with more than 650 locations.
Truck-Stop Group grew its revenue from $20 billion in 2017 to $45 billion in 2021, and now generates more than $1 billion in annual pre-tax earnings.
Pilot last year partnered with General Motors to set up a national network of 2,000 EV charging stations by 2026. It also intends to work with Volvo to develop a similar network for battery-powered trucks.
Bloomberg magazine had an article in November, 2022 that electric truck stops will need as much power as a small town. “Think of electricity like water flowing through a hose. You could fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool with a garden hose if you had a few months, but filling it in a few hours would require a firehose. In the world of electric vehicles, an 18-wheeler is like a swimming pool—and the connections available at today’s highway stops are akin to garden hoses,” Randall wrote.
Electrifying a typical highway gas station will require as much electricity as a sports stadium.
Sysco Corp. plans to convert a third of its fleet to electric trucks.
Pilot and Kodiak Robotics have a strategic agreement to develop services for self-driving trucks at Pilot and Flying J travel centers.
The first such autonomous truckport is being built at a Pilot center near Atlanta, Ga. where the companies will evaluate what services make the most sense for self-driving trucks. Pilot vice president of strategy and business development John Tully imagined autonomous truckports wouldn’t look much different than the rest of the companies locations
2 thoughts on “Warren Buffet Buys Pilot Truck Stops and Will Electrify Them”
Estimating the load of over the road truck stops is easy. Semi is 1 MWh. They park for 10 hours due to driver regulations. So, 100kW each.
500 bay truck stop, 50MW.
That 50MW is mostly used overnight. The same interconnection point can fast charge roughly 30-40 trucks at a time at an average 1-1.5MW during their 30 minutes mandatory mid day stop. They don’t need a full charge. Just enough to get to the overnight charger.
50 MW is about the same size as a small city. In power terms. Or the same as a large natural gas processing and compression site. Or a small utility scale solar plant. Or 30 Walmarts. Or 1/10th of a coal plant. Or 40,000 toasters…
Charging stops when the battery reaches full charge. Which takes about an hour.