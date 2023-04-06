ChatGPT Causes White Collar Job Loss and Robots Cause Blue Collar Job Loss

An online survey of 1000 business leaders suggest that ChatGPT and AI systems will often be involved in the future interview process after companies use the AI to remove workers from some jobs in codewriting, customer support, research and content creation.

The level of employment impact is still small as companies also got rid of workers when they shifted to online selling and traditional automation. Walmart recently said that 65 percent of its stores automated within the next three years. This was days after laying off 2,000 employees who fulfill online orders. Walmart ($388 billion valuation with 1.7 million employees) at its quarterly investor call said they will invest heavily in automation to speed up orders at its e-commerce fulfillment facilities. Walmart is hoping to have about 65 percent of its stores automated within the next three years, it has announced – just days after revealing it would be laying off 2,000 employees who fulfill online orders.

Walmart lags behind Amazon in automating warehouses and its supply chain.

Blue-collar workers will lose their job to a robot and regular automation but ChatGPT and AI will impact the white collar jobs. There will be no need to tell any laid-off blue collar worker to learn to code. Elite programmers and product managers will be using ChatGPT and copilot to boost their productivity. Low-level coders will mostly be made redundant. Those who are triggered by the advice “Learn to code” will stop hearing it because this will become useless advice.

In February, 2023, ResumeBuilder.com surveyed 1,000 U.S. business leaders to see how many companies currently use or plan to use ChatGPT.

Forty-eight percent of companies have replaced workers with ChatGPT since it became available in November of last year.

In the future, ChatGPT may lead to more layoffs according to business leaders. When asked if ChatGPT will lead to any workers being laid off by the end of 2023, 33% of business leaders say ‘definitely,’ while 26% say ‘probably.’

Within 5 years, 63% of business leaders say ChatGPT will ‘definitely’ (32%) or ‘probably’ (31%) lead to workers being laid off.

The survey commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by survey platform Pollfish on February 15, 2023. In total, 1,000 U.S. business leaders were surveyed.

The conmpanies have mostly reported saving $75000 or less which would indicate small numbers of jobs cuts or productivity improvements. The 33% who definitely think ChatGPT will lead to layoffs are not necessarily planning their own layoffs but could have the expectation that others will layoff employees. However, if the survey is partially accurate, then 20% of companies using ChatGPT and the new AI to reduce the workforce would still be significant. It is also highly important to master the new AI.

Appropriate respondents were found through a screening question. They had to answer that their company currently uses or plans to use ChatGPT. Additionally, respondents had to meet demographic criteria, including age (25+), income (50k+), number of employees (2+), employment status, and organizational role.

Key findings:

49% of companies currently use ChatGPT; 30% plan to

48% of companies using ChatGPT say it’s replaced workers

25% companies using ChatGPT have already saved $75k+

93% of current users say they plan to expand their use of ChatGPT

90% of business leaders say chatGPT experience is a beneficial skill for job seekers

Companies currently using ChatGPT, 66% use it for writing code, while 58% use it for copywriting/content creation, 57% for customer support, and 52% for creating summaries of meetings or documents.

The majority of companies also use ChatGPT to facilitate hiring; 77% say it helps them write job descriptions, 66% draft interview requisitions, and 65% respond to applicants.

Overall, most business leaders are impressed by ChatGPT’s work. Fifty-five percent say the quality of work produced by ChatGPT is ‘excellent,’ while 34% say it’s ‘very good.’