AI and Programming Legend Stephen Wolfram Talks ChatGPT and the Future

Stephen Wolfram made WolframAlpha which is the main online program for math and physics solutions. He has made one of the first plugins for ChatGPT.

He starts by explaining that ChatGPT and the large language models is able to generate human-like text and responses based upon extremely good statistical productions of the next word in a given sentence. ChatGPT and the large language models trained on the world wide web text data and are now using pictures and video as well.

Neural nets have been around since the 1940s. Many other things in AI were tried and failed or have not reached full development. Neural have had a number of innovations and improvements but the fundamentals of neural nets have been maintained. There are values and weights in the neural nets and those values and weights change in response to the training. Layers and layers of these values and weights are able to represent all of the complexity of knowledge. Reaching the scale of current neural nets (hundreds of gigabytes and hundreds of billions of parameters) and being comparable to 100 billion neurons is getting to the amazing current abilities.

There are many situations where you cannot jump ahead to get to a solution. You must follow some sequence of steps that are irreducible computations. These irreducible computations are where there is some minimum of complexity and scale that we need to solve these things. Reaching the scale to solve more irreducible computations means you start getting emergent behaviors as things scale.

Wolfram thinks there will be many new categories of work. It will be an explosion and proliferation of many narrow categories.

What do we want the AI’s to do?

Wolfram talks about creating an intermediate language that would be outputted by AI. This would make it clear and unambiguous how the AI is interpreting the question and how it is recommending a solution. This would bring more clarity and reduce misinterpretation of what we ask of AI.