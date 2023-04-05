Auto-GPT Generates Powers a Blog, Blog Posting and Twitter Posts

Auto-GPT is an experimental open-source application showcasing the capabilities of the GPT-4 language model. This program, driven by GPT-4, autonomously develops and manages businesses to increase net worth. As one of the first examples of GPT-4 running fully autonomously, Auto-GPT pushes the boundaries of what is possible with AI.

There are some people experimenting with using Auto-GPT to automate steps in creating and running a blog. They use it to generate blog posts, help post the articles and push them out on Twitter and manage the accounts to follow and interact with on Twitter.

Auto-GPT is available on GitHub.

Auto-GPT Features

🌐 Internet access for searches and information gathering

💾 Long-Term and Short-Term memory management

🧠 GPT-4 instances for text generation

🔗 Access to popular websites and platforms

🗃️ File storage and summarization with GPT-3.5

Requirements

Python 3.7 or later

OpenAI API key

