Auto-GPT Generates Powers a Blog, Blog Posting and Twitter Posts

Auto-GPT is an experimental open-source application showcasing the capabilities of the GPT-4 language model. This program, driven by GPT-4, autonomously develops and manages businesses to increase net worth. As one of the first examples of GPT-4 running fully autonomously, Auto-GPT pushes the boundaries of what is possible with AI.
There are some people experimenting with using Auto-GPT to automate steps in creating and running a blog. They use it to generate blog posts, help post the articles and push them out on Twitter and manage the accounts to follow and interact with on Twitter.
Auto-GPT is available on GitHub.
Auto-GPT Features
🌐 Internet access for searches and information gathering
💾 Long-Term and Short-Term memory management
🧠 GPT-4 instances for text generation
🔗 Access to popular websites and platforms
🗃️ File storage and summarization with GPT-3.5
Requirements
Python 3.7 or later
OpenAI API key
