Many forecasters, like Peter Zeihan, were predicting economic disaster, disruption and shortages from the Russia-Ukraine war. The over $1 trillion semiconductor chip industry would be wrecked from a shortage of neon gas. 70% of the gas is made by Ukraine and Russia. The prices did shoot up but now have come back down and semiconductor supplies are good.

Chip makers had rare-gas reserves and technology was changed to use a lot less gas, capture and recycle what is used and switches were made to alternatives in other industries. Russia still exported gas to China and China sold its supply to other countries. The most advanced chip processes using EUV (extreme ultraviolet) does not need neon gas. Peter Zeihan does not look at process alternatives or adaptations and mitigations.

Rare gases—neon, krypton and xenon—which are used in everything from semiconductor chipmaking to medicine to space propulsion. Russia and Ukraine have long been big suppliers, accounting for about 40-50% of the global supply of neon before the conflict, and 25-30% of xenon and krypton, according to John Raquet of Spiritus Consulting, an industrial-gas specialist. Supply of neon from Russia and Ukraine has been as high as 70%.

The drop in rare gas supply caused a surge in wholesale prices, particularly of xenon, which went from $15 a liter in 2020 to more than $100 in mid-2022. Chipmakers drew on their rare-gas reserves and invested in technology that enables recycling. Other buyers cut usage or switched to alternatives.

Krypton, neon and xenon are by-products of air separation. Lots of oxygen is involved in steelmaking.

Semiconductor chips use excimer laser technology in the deep ultraviolet, with a wavelength of just under 200 nanometers. The excimer lasers used in semiconductor manufacturing use well known laser gases such as argon and fluorine, with neon as a buffer gas.

However as we shift to 5 and 2 nm technology becomes commonplace, the need for neon as a laser gas may decrease significantly. The extreme ultraviolet lasers with 13.5 nanometer light do not use neon gas. The EUV process vaporizes tin.

Neon can be made anywhere, by distillation of liquid air, but with neon having a mass fraction of one part in 79,000 in the atmosphere, the gas will be expensive.There are solutions, however. In the short term, the Taiwanese major TSMC is recycle and purify spent neon for recycling and the laser makers themselves are optimizing operating procedures to reduce neon consumption.

Xenon is usually used as an anaesthetic but can be swapped with nitrous oxide. Different gases, similar to argon or nitrogen, can be utilized rather than krypton in triple-glazed home windows. Krypton and xenon are used as propellant in satellite tv for pc thrusters. Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX now use argon as an alternative.

Retrofitting air-separation crops with faucets that enable rare-gas mixtures to be extracted is expensive and halts manufacturing for 2 or three months. New construction has air-separation faucets put in. Russia diverted exports to China. China then had a surplus and exported its supplies. Japan is using a strategy to enhance home manufacturing via a mix of retrofitting and new crops. South Korea goal is to be self-sufficient in uncommon gases within two years.

TSMC is evaluating supply chain risks and has continuity plans for about “the next five years” to make sure it can source more than 2,000 chipmaking materials and chemicals to meet expansion plans. TSMC has helped its suppliers buy materials, chips and components and tried to coordinate among different suppliers to identify bottlenecks in the supply chain.

TSMC developed the first system for turning liquid waste from used hydrogen fluoride — a chemical used for cleaning wafers — into high-purity cryolite for use in the aluminum industry.

TSMC hopes to eventually turn used hydrogen fluoride back into fluorite, the raw material it is made from. China and Mexico control nearly 70% of global fluorite output. Reclaiming fluorite from hydrogen fluoride, Lin says, would help suppliers use fewer raw materials and significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Lin said that ideally, all materials will be able to be recycled and used in chipmaking.

Taiwan was able to source more than 60% of its indirect materials — including chemicals and gases, but excluding wafers — locally as of 2021. The figure for the U.S. was 89% and 33% for China.