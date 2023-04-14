Business Avoided and Fixed Neon Shortage From Russia-Ukraine War

Many forecasters, like Peter Zeihan, were predicting economic disaster, disruption and shortages from the Russia-Ukraine war. The over $1 trillion semiconductor chip industry would be wrecked from a shortage of neon gas. 70% of the gas is made by Ukraine and Russia. The prices did shoot up but now have come back down and semiconductor supplies are good.
Chip makers had rare-gas reserves and technology was changed to use a lot less gas, capture and recycle what is used and switches were made to alternatives in other industries. Russia still exported gas to China and China sold its supply to other countries. The most advanced chip processes using EUV (extreme ultraviolet) does not need neon gas. Peter Zeihan does not look at process alternatives or adaptations and mitigations.
Rare gases—neon, krypton and xenon—which are used in everything from semiconductor chipmaking to medicine to space propulsion. Russia and Ukraine have long been big suppliers, accounting for about 40-50% of the global supply of neon before the conflict, and 25-30% of xenon and krypton, according to John Raquet of Spiritus Consulting, an industrial-gas specialist. Supply of neon from Russia and Ukraine has been as high as 70%.
The drop in rare gas supply caused a surge in wholesale prices, particularly of xenon, which went from $15 a liter in 2020 to more than $100 in mid-2022. Chipmakers drew on their rare-gas reserves and invested in technology that enables recycling. Other buyers cut usage or switched to alternatives.
Krypton, neon and xenon are by-products of air separation. Lots of oxygen is involved in steelmaking.
Semiconductor chips use excimer laser technology in the deep ultraviolet, with a wavelength of just under 200 nanometers. The excimer lasers used in semiconductor manufacturing use well known laser gases such as argon and fluorine, with neon as a buffer gas.
However as we shift to 5 and 2 nm technology becomes commonplace, the need for neon as a laser gas may decrease significantly. The extreme ultraviolet lasers with 13.5 nanometer light do not use neon gas. The EUV process vaporizes tin.
Neon can be made anywhere, by distillation of liquid air, but with neon having a mass fraction of one part in 79,000 in the atmosphere, the gas will be expensive.There are solutions, however. In the short term, the Taiwanese major TSMC is recycle and purify spent neon for recycling and the laser makers themselves are optimizing operating procedures to reduce neon consumption.
Xenon is usually used as an anaesthetic but can be swapped with nitrous oxide. Different gases, similar to argon or nitrogen, can be utilized rather than krypton in triple-glazed home windows. Krypton and xenon are used as propellant in satellite tv for pc thrusters. Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX now use argon as an alternative.
Retrofitting air-separation crops with faucets that enable rare-gas mixtures to be extracted is expensive and halts manufacturing for 2 or three months. New construction has air-separation faucets put in. Russia diverted exports to China. China then had a surplus and exported its supplies. Japan is using a strategy to enhance home manufacturing via a mix of retrofitting and new crops. South Korea goal is to be self-sufficient in uncommon gases within two years.
TSMC is evaluating supply chain risks and has continuity plans for about “the next five years” to make sure it can source more than 2,000 chipmaking materials and chemicals to meet expansion plans. TSMC has helped its suppliers buy materials, chips and components and tried to coordinate among different suppliers to identify bottlenecks in the supply chain.
TSMC developed the first system for turning liquid waste from used hydrogen fluoride — a chemical used for cleaning wafers — into high-purity cryolite for use in the aluminum industry.
TSMC hopes to eventually turn used hydrogen fluoride back into fluorite, the raw material it is made from. China and Mexico control nearly 70% of global fluorite output. Reclaiming fluorite from hydrogen fluoride, Lin says, would help suppliers use fewer raw materials and significantly reduce carbon emissions.
Lin said that ideally, all materials will be able to be recycled and used in chipmaking.
Taiwan was able to source more than 60% of its indirect materials — including chemicals and gases, but excluding wafers — locally as of 2021. The figure for the U.S. was 89% and 33% for China.
6 thoughts on “Business Avoided and Fixed Neon Shortage From Russia-Ukraine War”
Just to show you and your friends the dangers of simple extrapolations..
Yes. Lots of drama from Peter Zeihan. My main beef with him are his claims that the world’s oceans will become a piracy free for all when the US withdraws the navy. This is a long bow to draw and doesn’t reflect the fact that other self interested countries will step up to preserve the order IMHO. Time will tell I suppose.
The issue is more that when those groups butt heads about whose ships get to sail where, it could get messy. It’s an introduction of risk into an otherwise pristine environment and risk is anathema to big shipping. Not simply because you might get interdicted, but because figuring out who can ship where via what trade route will be expensive, or at least more expensive than the status quo of today, which is “Yes.”
Can confirm. We use krypton in laser tube manufacturing, with occasional xenon and fluorine for excimers. The price of a lab bottle sized canister of kr exceeded my mortgage payment.
Peter makes mistakes, as do you.
“Its tough to make predictions . . . especially about the future” Yogi Berra
And I still love you both.
I have a public record for many of my predictions. 90% right. https://www.metaculus.com/accounts/profile/110947/
Zeihan has been predicting the collapse of China for 14 or so years.
Look at his premises and reasoning.
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2018/11/peter-zeihan-makes-bad-predictions-with-bad-premises.html
Zeihan postulates that because the US economy is not needing much world trade that the US will abandon protecting the world’s sea routes and world trade will collapse.
The US will not need to import oil by 2020. This is asserted by Zeihan and Nextbigfuture somewhat agrees that the US did import oil by 2020. However, the US started importing more oil again. Also, even if the net imports heads towards zero, there are imports of lower grade crude for he large US refining and then refined oil products are re-exported.
Drill in ont he details.
However, Nextbigfuture notes that the US will start exporting large amounts of oil, coal and liquid natural gas. Nextbigfuture does not believe that the fracking will stay at breakeven between production and demand.
Zeihan predicts that America will withdraw from its global cop role.
Zeihan predicts that without America as cop that world will go into fighting and chaos and world trade will collapse. This will be followed by the collapse of countries. The US keeps in its role of engaging geopolitical to achieve its desired results.
Also, the US is not monolithic. The US has the interests of its military and Raytheon and Lockheed etc… The US can engage in Ukraine to increase arms sales for those companies.
Zeihan predicts that Germany’s economy will collapse to one-fourth its current level without trade in a world of Chaos or that Germany collapses because of natural gas.
Zeihan predicts China will break apart without world trade or will be united but very poor.
Zeihan has an implicit prediction that neither China or any other power would step into any power void left by the withdrawal of the USA.
Zeihan has been predicting the rise of Japan, Turkey and Argentina in a world of Chaos.
Review what he has been saying and why he ended up being wrong.