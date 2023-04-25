Chevy Equinox EV 1LT Replaces the Chevy Bolt

The Chevy Equinox EV will replace the Chevy Bolt as the entry-level EV model.
The Equinox EV will have the 1LT model with a starting price of around $30,0001. The Equinox EV is GMs answer for the critical compact SUV segment. It rounds out an electrified portfolio that covers major segments, including full-size trucks (Silverado EV), midsize SUVs (Blazer EV) and compact SUVs (Bolt EV and Bolt EUV). It will also be available with up to an available GM-estimated 300 miles of range on a full charge but with 250 miles of starting range.
The Equinox will use GM’s Ultium battery and should launch in the autumn of 2023.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.