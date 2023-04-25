Chevy Equinox EV 1LT Replaces the Chevy Bolt

The Chevy Equinox EV will replace the Chevy Bolt as the entry-level EV model.

The Equinox EV will have the 1LT model with a starting price of around $30,0001. The Equinox EV is GMs answer for the critical compact SUV segment. It rounds out an electrified portfolio that covers major segments, including full-size trucks (Silverado EV), midsize SUVs (Blazer EV) and compact SUVs (Bolt EV and Bolt EUV). It will also be available with up to an available GM-estimated 300 miles of range on a full charge but with 250 miles of starting range.

The Equinox will use GM’s Ultium battery and should launch in the autumn of 2023.