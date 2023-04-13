Critical Summer in the Ukraine and Russia War

The Russian-Ukraine has mainly become a war of attrition. The questions for such a war are which side has more endurance and can either side make breakthroughs that accelerate the collapse of the opponent.
Russia and Ukraine will both attempt knockout blows and major offensives in this Spring and Summer. If there is no knockout or major shift then they will settle in for another winter attrition campaign.
There are a lot of trenches and fortifications and minefields all over Ukraine now. Both sides have sufficiently effective air defenses to mostly neutralize the air war. Both sides have lost a lot of their best soldiers and equipment. These conditions mean it is very difficult to breakthrough the lines. This was the case for seven years both sides were stalemated in the smaller-scale war from 2014 to early 2022.
Ukraine success would be to take the Zaporizhia Oblast and then the Kherson Oblast. They cut off a lot of supplies to Crimea and then they take Crimea. Russia would keep fighting from Russia territory into Ukraine. Ukraine would need to have three times the success they had late last year to pull this off.
Russia needs to assemble and equip more forces and start advancing across its front. Russia needs to degrade Ukraine’s ground air defenses and air power so that Russia can make its air power effective. Moscow’s plan calls for expanding the Armed Forces by an additional 350,000 troops, set up three new motor rifle divisions and reorganising the current seven motorizsd rifle brigades into divisions, tripling them in size. “It is assessed that these and other reforms would increase the number of military personnel, armament, and combat equipment units in the Western Military District by 30 to 50 percent,” the Lithuanian intelligence report reads. These changes are only possible in the long term, in five to ten years, even though Russia aims to carry out the reform by 2026. Russia increased the official war spending by 30 percent last year. In 2023, the cost is estimated to reach five trillion rubles (66 billion euros); in fact, with all secret allocations the cost of war is assessed to be much higher.”
The problem with either side making sudden advances is that the layers of defensive lines and minefields means that a push that took weeks or months to build up might only get 5 to ten miles before defenders regroup at the next line. Last fall Ukraine broke through three Russian lines that will not well prepared. Now there has been six months for both sides to build more fall back defense lines and minefields.
This summer will show if major advances and territorial gains are still possible.
Russia is ready to continue the war in Ukraine for another two years, Lithuania’s military intelligence chief. After two years, Russia’s supplies of old tanks and other things will run down. However, both Russia and Ukraine will be de
4 thoughts on “Critical Summer in the Ukraine and Russia War”
Ukraine needs to ramp up the use of drones in anti-personnel roles. Flying hand grenades, essentially. Because they need to be able to cause attrition of Russian troops behind the front line without suffering similar attrition themselves, but also relatively cheaply.
While Ukraine potentially has deeper reserves of munitions due to resupply from the West, Western governments are going to try to cheap it, and frankly the West’s capacity to manufacture replacement munitions is turning out to be less than impressive. Thus the ability to turn plentiful hobby drones into weapons that can take Russian lives without exposing Ukrainian soldiers to return fire is crucial.
Russia probably has larger reserves of personnel, the Russian ‘federation’s (Empire, really, we’re NOT talking a federation of equals here.) population is about 3-4 times larger than Ukraine’s. And the West isn’t going to supply Ukraine with bodies. So it’s pretty critical for Ukraine to maintain a favorable kill ratio. Anti-personnel drones appear to be their best bet.
It’s more about the big picture.
What do we want eastern Europe and the UN and the security council to look like in 2 or 5 or 20 years?
Russia as a country and culture is ill and is but a blight upon EurAsia. Their endless espionage and cyberwarfare and antagonizing their neighbors is keeping the world back. Their insistence on having their fingers in every issue and continent and political drama; constantly one-upping (attempting) others rather than being confident in their own path speaks volumes of their system of values. Their poor treatment of their citizens and their citizens’ low productivity and rejection of order is a culture in decline. If they kept this to themselves and internalized their issues, that would be something.
One could argue that many countries engage in these activities, but Russia’s seems particularly petty and malevolent, like a bored, angry, violent teenager looking for kicks – no real goals, just chaos – a bully and a malcontent.
So, the point is that Ukraine is the latest mark. Though there is some history here – a consumption of Ukraine would incentivize Russia to further empty glories and pointless bloody adventures. Just a kid picking the wings off flies as he finds them. Many have argued that Russians find worth in their past glories and by comparing themselves with others constantly – fragile as glass when they can’t lord over others.
A good fence makes good neighbors. Ukraine needs to be that fence – a barrier to let Russia fix itself before trying to pursue shallow worth through conquest and assimilation.
The problem is how much effort will the greater world put into this and why have they not done before now. Russia using tactical nukes on non-NATO countries is an outside chance. Cutting off fuels has gone and passed. Would Russia step up its game if 1000 NATO tanks and motorized artillery showed up in Kiev? What other reason?
Removing the Security Council as a special privileged group is a start – it just breeds unhealthy confrontation and influence-seeking – the UN was useful in its uselessness as an all-equal forum for non-essential and immovable issues.
Pouring good equipment in to Ukraine – far-reaching, high-tech, high accuracy, international-remote systems would be a good step. Agreed that NATO frontline personnel can’t be within Ukraine or the Black Sea.
It will be harder to make some successful counteroffensive, because the line is less thin now, troops are more concentrated. From logistical standpoint is is harder now for Ukraine, because Kherson is separated by river. If they make gains towards Crimea, the logistic routes would be harder to pull off. We will see if extra tanks and training in more mobile warfare will produce success. Ukraine needs to have some troops pinned down at northern border, which is very long.