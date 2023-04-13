Critical Summer in the Ukraine and Russia War

The Russian-Ukraine has mainly become a war of attrition. The questions for such a war are which side has more endurance and can either side make breakthroughs that accelerate the collapse of the opponent.

Russia and Ukraine will both attempt knockout blows and major offensives in this Spring and Summer. If there is no knockout or major shift then they will settle in for another winter attrition campaign.

There are a lot of trenches and fortifications and minefields all over Ukraine now. Both sides have sufficiently effective air defenses to mostly neutralize the air war. Both sides have lost a lot of their best soldiers and equipment. These conditions mean it is very difficult to breakthrough the lines. This was the case for seven years both sides were stalemated in the smaller-scale war from 2014 to early 2022.

Ukraine success would be to take the Zaporizhia Oblast and then the Kherson Oblast. They cut off a lot of supplies to Crimea and then they take Crimea. Russia would keep fighting from Russia territory into Ukraine. Ukraine would need to have three times the success they had late last year to pull this off.

Russia needs to assemble and equip more forces and start advancing across its front. Russia needs to degrade Ukraine’s ground air defenses and air power so that Russia can make its air power effective. Moscow’s plan calls for expanding the Armed Forces by an additional 350,000 troops, set up three new motor rifle divisions and reorganising the current seven motorizsd rifle brigades into divisions, tripling them in size. “It is assessed that these and other reforms would increase the number of military personnel, armament, and combat equipment units in the Western Military District by 30 to 50 percent,” the Lithuanian intelligence report reads. These changes are only possible in the long term, in five to ten years, even though Russia aims to carry out the reform by 2026. Russia increased the official war spending by 30 percent last year. In 2023, the cost is estimated to reach five trillion rubles (66 billion euros); in fact, with all secret allocations the cost of war is assessed to be much higher.”

The problem with either side making sudden advances is that the layers of defensive lines and minefields means that a push that took weeks or months to build up might only get 5 to ten miles before defenders regroup at the next line. Last fall Ukraine broke through three Russian lines that will not well prepared. Now there has been six months for both sides to build more fall back defense lines and minefields.

This summer will show if major advances and territorial gains are still possible.

Russia is ready to continue the war in Ukraine for another two years, Lithuania’s military intelligence chief. After two years, Russia’s supplies of old tanks and other things will run down. However, both Russia and Ukraine will be de