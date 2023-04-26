Drones Dropping Grenades and the Terminator Movie Like Future of War

There are interesting reports on the close combat fighting in the Ukraine-Russia war. There is extensive use of drones in close combat for situational intelligence and to drop grenades on soldiers.

There are other videos showing the use of drones for combat but they are restricted viewing because of the violence.

There are many videos on social media shows Ukrainian drones dropping grenades through open hatches into Russian tanks. Sometimes it takes several tries, but the video ends with a shot of a burning vehicle.

The tight integration of drones into close army combat means ground combat is rapidly heading toward a Terminator movie-like future.

The US Air Froce is looking to get 1000 drones to support combat fighters and bombers.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown told planners to assume the service might acquire 1,000 CCAs (collaborative combat aircraft). Under this model, the Air Force would acquire two CCAs for each of 200 NGAD platforms, and two for each of 300 F-35s, Kendall said.

A Taiwanese state-owned military weapons developer unveiled five new types of Taiwan-made military drones. Taiwan is boosting its asymmetric warfare capabilities against China’s growing military threat.