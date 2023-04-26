There are interesting reports on the close combat fighting in the Ukraine-Russia war. There is extensive use of drones in close combat for situational intelligence and to drop grenades on soldiers.
There are other videos showing the use of drones for combat but they are restricted viewing because of the violence.
There are many videos on social media shows Ukrainian drones dropping grenades through open hatches into Russian tanks. Sometimes it takes several tries, but the video ends with a shot of a burning vehicle.
The tight integration of drones into close army combat means ground combat is rapidly heading toward a Terminator movie-like future.
The US Air Froce is looking to get 1000 drones to support combat fighters and bombers.
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown told planners to assume the service might acquire 1,000 CCAs (collaborative combat aircraft). Under this model, the Air Force would acquire two CCAs for each of 200 NGAD platforms, and two for each of 300 F-35s, Kendall said.
A Taiwanese state-owned military weapons developer unveiled five new types of Taiwan-made military drones. Taiwan is boosting its asymmetric warfare capabilities against China’s growing military threat.
6 thoughts on “Drones Dropping Grenades and the Terminator Movie Like Future of War”
Side note: I miss the Russian milblogger trolls who used to frequent NBF. Would be funny to have conversations with them now.
Drones dropping grenades is really only viable for static targets that are limited to the confines of a trench. They are useful because this war is odd in that this war is a throwback to WWI.
There are all sorts of other drones that are effective against moving or targets with nets.
More will be done of course by more technology advanced countries for sure. Smarter bombs, more capable drones for longer range duration and release of more rounds.
The Ukrainians basically have to do this to maintain a sufficiently high kill ratio, as the Russians have a deeper reserve of soldiers. The West might be willing to provide Ukraine with munitions, but never soldiers.
The only thing they can do is use munitions to improve their kill ratio drastically, and they need to be cost effective munitions, to, because the West’s ammunition stocks turn out to be far from bottomless.
The most cost effective possible munition? A hand grenade dropped from a hobby drone.
The eventual problem for Russia is the lack of capable machinery. They can send all the people they want to, but those folks need some form of weaponry. As long as Ukraine has weaponry (and intel), they will win. Volume of people may have gotten Russia this far, but it will be less and less useful as time goes on.
I’m not necessarily disagreeing with you, but I just don’t think personnel is the limiting factor. Neither side will run out of people. Russia just won’t have anything left to fight with.
West doesn’t have limitless ammunition resources because the west would never fight a war this way because the west doesn’t need to fight a war this way.