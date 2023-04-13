Emergence and Reasoning in Large Language Models

Emergent capabilities are abilities that are not present in smaller models but are present in larger models. This is discussed in the video below by Jason Wei, a Google AI researcher.
I had a prior article that discussed the summary from Alan Thompson on what capabilities emerged at what point for the large language models.
There over a hundred LLM projects and six are scaled to over $1 billion per year and those six are targeting to go beyond 2 trillion parameters later this year or early in 2024.
More from Jason Wei on Emergence in LLM
