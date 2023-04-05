Emergent Capabilities of LLM as They Get Bigger

In Emergent abilities of large language models, emergent ability are defined as an ability that is “not present in small models but is present in large models.” Is emergence a rare phenomena, or are many tasks actually emergent?

It turns out that there are more than 100 examples of emergent abilities that already been empirically discovered by scaling language models such as GPT-3, Chinchilla, and PaLM. To facilitate further research on emergence, Jason Wei has compiled a list of emergent abilities.

Alan Thompson simplified Jason Wei’s list of emergent LLM capabilities.

Emergent few-shot prompted tasks

First, emergent few-shot prompted tasks have performance at random chance for small models and well above-random for large models. By far the largest sources for these emergent tasks were BIG-Bench and the Massive Multitask Benchmark, with 67 and 51 emergent tasks respectively.

MMLU (51 tasks; see the Chinchilla paper for results):

Chinchilla 7B (7 tasks): Professional Medicine, High School Statistics, High School Macroeconomics, High School Psychology, Anatomy, High School Government And Politics, High School Microeconomics

Chinchilla 70B (44 tasks): International Law, Human Aging, Sociology, Us Foreign Policy, High School World History, Marketing, Logical Fallacies, Miscellaneous, College Biology, High School Us History, Security Studies, High School European History, High School Geography, Computer Security, Human Sexuality, Astronomy, Prehistory, Philosophy, Jurisprudence, Management, Moral Disputes, High School Biology, Professional Psychology, World Religions, Nutrition, Clinical Knowledge, Business Ethics, Medical Genetics, High School Computer Science, Public Relations, College Medicine, Conceptual Physics, Electrical Engineering, High School Chemistry, Machine Learning, Professional Accounting, Professional Law, Virology, Econometrics, College Physics, Elementary Mathematics, Moral Scenarios, Formal Logic, High School Physics

Future research directions, beyond simply scaling up.

Can we improve model architectures? E.g., sparsity, external memory, better objectives

Can we improve data quality and quantity? Training for longer increases pre-training compute but not inference compute

Better prompting. How can we extract the most performance out of an existing language model?

Frontier tasks. What tasks are language models currently not able to perform, that we should evaluate on future language models of better quality?

Why do emergent abilities occur, and can we predict them? E.g., do language models learning compositional abilities that enable them to solve harder problems?