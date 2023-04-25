FAA Grounds SpaceX Starship for Standard Mishap Investigation

The FAA has now grounded Starship prototypes as it conducts a thorough but standard “mishap investigation” designed to determine issues with the launch vehicle, their effect on the environment, and to ensure the safety of the nearby population for subsequent launches.

Each commercial launch license handed out by the FAA requires the user to have an approved mishap plan in place detailing what should happen in the event of an issue arising during a launch, and so the FAA’s move to halt Starship launches is both inevitable and predictable.

The FAA has said they have to confirm that “any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety” before Starship can fly again. SpaceX will also have to complete additional “environmental mitigations” before a second launch attempt, due to “debris entering adjacent properties.”

This procedure will take many weeks or a few months.

SpaceX is planning to install a massive water-cooled steel plate beneath a repaired launchpad over the next 1-2 months.

This would prevent the massive engines from again blasting a large crater and spreading large boulders and debris.



What happens if a mishap occurs?

The FAA requires all licensed commercial space transportation operators to have an FAA-approved mishap plan containing processes and procedures for reporting, responding to, and investigating mishaps (14 CFR 450.173).

Following a mishap, a FAA-licensed operator is responsible for:

implementing its mishap plan;

activating emergency response services as necessary to protect public safety and property;

containing and minimizing the consequences of a mishap;

preserving data and physical evidence for later investigation;

reporting the mishap to the FAA’s Washington Operations Center; and

filing a preliminary written report to the FAA’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation within five (5) days of the event.

What are key elements of a mishap investigation?

A mishap investigation is designed to further enhance public safety. It will determine the root cause of the event and identify corrective actions the operator must implement to avoid a recurrence of the event.

Based on the nature and consequences of the mishap, the FAA may elect to conduct an investigation into the event, or authorize the operator to perform the investigation in accordance with its approved mishap plan.

During an investigation conducted by the operator, the FAA will provide oversight to ensure the operator complies with its mishap investigation plan and other regulatory requirements. In addition, the FAA will coordinate response planning with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and with Federal launch ranges operated by the U.S. Space Force, as needed.

Depending on circumstances, some mishap investigations might conclude in a matter of weeks. Other more complex investigations might take several months.